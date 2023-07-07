Sign up
40 / 365
Early morning in Swanpool
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
sunrise
,
cornwall
,
swanpool
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice lighting and scene.
July 24th, 2023
