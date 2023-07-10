Sign up
43 / 365
Water Mill workings
Part of the workings from inside a water mill we visited whilst staying in Norfolk.
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
wood
,
mill
,
mechanical
,
engineering
