Horsey Windpump by nigelrogers
Horsey Windpump

Besides visiting a water mill we also went here and climbed up to the top.

Horsey Windpump is an iconic building with a fascinating past and the perfect gateway to experience the connection between man and nature. Standing sentinel over the mere and surrounding Broadland landscape, a climb to the top is rewarded with beautiful panoramic views of the surrounding countryside an opportunity not to be missed.

Having been stood still and silent for over 75 years since 1943 when it was struck by lightning, Horsey Windpump has been brought back to life and is now complete with a winding cap and turning sails bringing a whole new visitor experience to this wonderful Grade II* Listed Building.
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
Lisa Brown ace
this is lovely. The blue sky backdrop really enhances the beautiful windmill
August 17th, 2023  
