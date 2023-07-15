Sign up
Previous
48 / 365
Looking through the breakwater
The beach, early morning walk.
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
3
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
window
,
sea
,
beach
,
wood
,
texture
Annie D
ace
Wonderful composition and great framing of that lovely scene
August 24th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely framed.
August 24th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nicely framed
August 24th, 2023
