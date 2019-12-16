Previous
Next
Colour and paper by novab
296 / 365

Colour and paper

This is the start of a little project I am working on. I'm not sure I will be successful, but I plan on having fun with these paper disks.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
16th December 2019 16th Dec 19

Nova

ace
@novab
Jan 4/19 I've got some decision to make... Jan 27/18 It's a new year and I'm still here! Have a fabulous day! --------------------- Jan 9/17 Now that I...
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise