Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 706
2nd attempt
This is the second attempt of focus stacking. I took eight pictures and moved the focus point from front to back
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1239
photos
33
followers
18
following
193% complete
View this month »
699
700
701
702
703
704
705
706
Latest from all albums
700
701
702
703
704
705
706
135
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
6th December 2022 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Renee Salamon
ace
Gorgeous colours and tones
December 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close