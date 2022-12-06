Previous
2nd attempt by okvalle
Photo 706

2nd attempt

This is the second attempt of focus stacking. I took eight pictures and moved the focus point from front to back
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now.
Renee Salamon ace
Gorgeous colours and tones
December 6th, 2022  
