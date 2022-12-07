Previous
We had snow again by okvalle
We had snow again

Last night we had some snow again, just a few millimeters as you can see from my garden. I took this as I went to work this afternoon
Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
