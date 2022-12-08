Sign up
Photo 708
Light streaks
I'm staying home from work today, using a sick day, so I didn't go out, so this is trough the living room window.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
8th December 2022 5:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
December 8th, 2022
