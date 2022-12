We got heaps of snow since yesterday, temperature went down to -15°C (5°F)This is from "Spiralen" a popular viewpoint over the city accessible by a tunnel that turns like a spiral through the mountain. I believe it turns 6 rounds before you're up.Today again a lot of work regarding my wife's travel home, and we might have found a solution. Tomorrow we will know more.My head is still pounding from all the stress.