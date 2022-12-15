Apples

I didn't have the energy to go out today, so this image was shot from my front door. I had to shoot trough the tree to capture the apples that was lit up bu the sun, so branches are criss crossing the image,





This morning I had some very disturbing news about my wife. She suffered a heart attack last night and collapsed, rushed to the hospital, but it probably wasn't too severe, so she's out again now. It have been a very stressful situation for her. At the moment we are working on a way to get her home without going through the bureaucracy. She met some very helpful people that said they were going to bring her to Oslo. We are hoping the best.