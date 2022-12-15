Previous
Apples by okvalle
Photo 715

Apples

I didn't have the energy to go out today, so this image was shot from my front door. I had to shoot trough the tree to capture the apples that was lit up bu the sun, so branches are criss crossing the image,


This morning I had some very disturbing news about my wife. She suffered a heart attack last night and collapsed, rushed to the hospital, but it probably wasn't too severe, so she's out again now. It have been a very stressful situation for her. At the moment we are working on a way to get her home without going through the bureaucracy. She met some very helpful people that said they were going to bring her to Oslo. We are hoping the best.
Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
moni kozi ace
That is a brilliant shot!
The situation is very unsettling! Hopefully everything will turn out just fine! Take care! All the best to your wife!
December 15th, 2022  
