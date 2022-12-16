Previous
Waiting by okvalle
Waiting

I'm waiting for the birds to arrive, just like I'm waiting for my wife to arrive. It's empty her without her and the birds.
Not my best picture, but jus an illustration of the situation.

After talking for some days with Qatar Airways in Uganda, they decided to help her home. She got the ticket, but it is pending on approval from Qatar Airways in Norway. I can see some light in the end of the tunnel, but we're not there yet though. Hopefully I have her in my arms on Sunday, and then I can relax a bit.
Ole Kristian Valle

