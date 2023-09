Grazing

After dropping off my wife at work, I went to this area to see if I could find a subject. These horses grazing was just perfect, but I didn't get many shots before they came to me for a cuddle. It was so nice to be very close to them, letting them smell my hand, and cuddling them. The fole nibbled a bit at my fingers. I could just keep on staying with them, talking to them, rubbing the head. It have a very calming feeling.