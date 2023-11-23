Sign up
Photo 1058
Leaf I
Today I'm posting two pictures taken same day, same place, but only three hours apart. This leaf is on frozen ground.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
23rd November 2023 10:28am
