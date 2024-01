Winter scene

I had to dig out my car this morning to get to work. I'm just happy that I don't have a driveway like this. I have often wanted to take a picture this place, and this morning there were not many passenger on board. I stopped the bus, took the picture through my open side window.

First picture of 2024, and I'm happy that I decided to continue into my fourth year with this project.

I believe it is best on black.