Photo 1150
Bringing the gifts.
I have bought birthday presents for my grandchildren in the Faroe Islands, and my friend Kari is bringing them to my daughter, since she's flying over next week.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
