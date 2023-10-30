Sign up
Previous
29 / 365
The snow arrived!
It started slowly over night, and accumulated during the day. I hope it isn't here to stay yet.
This is from one of my favourite places along my route, and I have shared different images from this place over the years.
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
30th October 2023 8:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
