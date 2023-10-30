Previous
The snow arrived! by okvalle
29 / 365

The snow arrived!

It started slowly over night, and accumulated during the day. I hope it isn't here to stay yet.
This is from one of my favourite places along my route, and I have shared different images from this place over the years.
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise