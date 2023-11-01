Previous
Pulley by okvalle
30 / 365

Pulley

Taking pictures at the harbour, and I came across this old pulley. I had to capture it.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
8% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

jo ace
Lovely textures
November 1st, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great textures
November 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise