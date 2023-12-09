Sign up
Previous
36 / 365
Digging out the car
We had some snow overnight, so I had to do some digging to get the car out. It was actually the start of the driveway that had been filled with snow from the plow truck. I got to work in time though.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
0
2
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1750
photos
37
followers
21
following
