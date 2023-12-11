Sign up
Previous
37 / 365
Out shopping
Just a random person ready to attack the shops with her little shopping trolley. Next person typically with his face in the phone. Two very different generations.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
1
1
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
11th December 2023 1:48pm
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
makes my bones ache just to look at!
December 11th, 2023
