41 / 365
Concert
A trio from the Royal Norwegian Navy's band held a small concert for us today.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
