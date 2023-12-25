Previous
Christmas meal by okvalle
Christmas meal

A happy girl from the orphanage in Uganda after sending them money for their Christmas meal.
This is not my picture, but my friend that runs the orphanage with my help shared it with me.

If you want to donate to the orphanage, you can do so here:
https://gofund.me/d2b6b1e4
Ole Kristian Valle

