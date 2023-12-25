Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
42 / 365
Christmas meal
A happy girl from the orphanage in Uganda after sending them money for their Christmas meal.
This is not my picture, but my friend that runs the orphanage with my help shared it with me.
If you want to donate to the orphanage, you can do so here:
https://gofund.me/d2b6b1e4
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1776
photos
36
followers
21
following
11% complete
View this month »
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
Latest from all albums
41
1088
1089
1090
42
1091
1092
43
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Oli Lindenskov
Smuk tanke og foto❤️🎅🧑🎄🌲
December 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close