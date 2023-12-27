On the road again...

Previous
I left the veterans centre today, after a wonderful stay there. I offered a lift to Drammen to one of my fellow veterans, and the two hour trip went very fast with good company. He offered to pay me some money for the trip, but I refused. I told him that he could donate money to the orphanage I'm helping in Uganda, so I pointed him to my Facebook page to do so. Talking about the orphanage, I paid for a Christmas meal for them, and got pictures of them in return. They were very happy for my support.
Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
