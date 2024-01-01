Sign up
Hero
Today a young man came to me and said that we are heroes driving under these conditions. Our heros though, and these men that keep the roads drivable for us. Give them a wave and show some appreciation.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
Ole Kristian Valle
Suzanne
ace
Heroes all, indeed!
January 1st, 2024
