Here we go again by okvalle
48 / 365

Here we go again

After a few days with spring like weather with temperatures up to +10 degrees celcius, the snow was melting, helped by a lot of rain. Today we got a full blown blizzard that created very difficult driving conditions again.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Ole Kristian Valle

