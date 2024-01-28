Previous
Gen-erase by okvalle
49 / 365

Gen-erase

Tried the GENerase tool in Luminar Neo. A pretty good result!
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Lesley ace
Ooh I see what you did there. That worked really well!
January 28th, 2024  
