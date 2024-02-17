Previous
Heavy ice by okvalle
59 / 365

Heavy ice

Continuing the theme from yesterday, with ice covered trees. The ice is weighing down the trees. When backlit the trees sparkles like jewellery.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details

