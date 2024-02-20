Sign up
60 / 365
Digging
Preparing for the arrival of new electric buses later this year. They're going to stretch cables all over the area so that every bus can charge.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1855
photos
39
followers
21
following
