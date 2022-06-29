Previous
Bládýpið by okvalle
4 / 365

Bládýpið

An artwork at the Faroese art museum. It's basically a 20" shipping container with glass art in the walls, and mirrors on the floor and ceiling.
Same artist as in this post from yesterday: https://365project.org/okvalle/random-images/2022-06-28
Ole Kristian Valle

