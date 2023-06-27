Previous
Heart-leaved oxeye by okvalle
Heart-leaved oxeye

This glorious yellow flower is also in my garden. The sun broke out just as I was capturing it. We had some rain as you can see on the flower. I have captured this flower as a dead plant earlier: https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2022-12-07
27th June 2023

Ole Kristian Valle

