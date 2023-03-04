Sign up
153 / 365
At the florists
Brass, dried flower and feathers, a detail from a decoration at the florists. I had to stop by during my break today.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Random images
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
4th March 2023 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
