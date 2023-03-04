Previous
Next
At the florists by okvalle
153 / 365

At the florists

Brass, dried flower and feathers, a detail from a decoration at the florists. I had to stop by during my break today.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise