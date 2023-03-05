Previous
Sheep in Skoger eating by okvalle
154 / 365

Sheep in Skoger eating

This is the original image, managing to take only one before they all came towards me :)
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details

