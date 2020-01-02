Previous
Old Snowshoe Leaning Against the Wall by olivetreeann
Old Snowshoe Leaning Against the Wall

Time to post all those pictures I put on the back burner while I was posting the snowmen shots!

One of my friends had set up a small photo shoot at a local antique mall for a few photographers. She thought we would enjoy all the different knick-knacks and what-nots on display. We arrived on the designated day only to find out the power had gone off and wasn't expected to return for several hours. I hadn't brought my tripod like the others who attempted get a few shots of some jewelry in a glass case near the door where some light was coming in. But I was attracted to this old snowshoe instead! In the end we had to leave due to the lack of light, but we have plans to return.
Ann H. LeFevre

