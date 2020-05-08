Previous
Where's Piggy 8 by olivetreeann
Piggy and I went a-field today and thanks to the magic of photo processing we joined this crew bringing in the harvest (even though it's Spring!). This seems to be showing up on the small side so I hope you can see it.
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
