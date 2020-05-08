Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3415
Where's Piggy 8
Piggy and I went a-field today and thanks to the magic of photo processing we joined this crew bringing in the harvest (even though it's Spring!). This seems to be showing up on the small side so I hope you can see it.
8th May 2020
8th May 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
the harvesters
,
pieter breugel
