Mr. Chips Goes Wild by olivetreeann
Photo 3451

Mr. Chips Goes Wild

Can you see him? I think the effect might have placed him incognito!
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

Ann H. LeFevre

Photo Details

katy ace
Is it a chipmunk or squirrel? His ears look more like a squirrel. You definitely have him incognito though
June 14th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
I see him! 😊 How is Miss Piggy? Did she complete her great artists of the world tour?
June 14th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
I can see him which is unusual for me. Fabulous colours
June 14th, 2020  
