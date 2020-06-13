Sign up
Photo 3451
Mr. Chips Goes Wild
Can you see him? I think the effect might have placed him incognito!
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
3
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
6962
photos
223
followers
213
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
13th June 2020 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30dayswild
katy
ace
Is it a chipmunk or squirrel? His ears look more like a squirrel. You definitely have him incognito though
June 14th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
I see him! 😊 How is Miss Piggy? Did she complete her great artists of the world tour?
June 14th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
I can see him which is unusual for me. Fabulous colours
June 14th, 2020
