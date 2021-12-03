Previous
Paint me a Picture of Autumn by olivetreeann
Photo 3989

Paint me a Picture of Autumn

I'm starting to fill in December by finishing up some of the shots I took at Melissa's farm.

I added a little extra to the fall colors here, but they were really pretty even without my "foolery".
3rd December 2021 3rd Dec 21

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

