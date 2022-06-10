Previous
Next
Wild and Green by olivetreeann
Photo 4178

Wild and Green

I took this one on my photo walk with Sam. I can't remember what it is but it's growing in Becky's garden. Some wild processing for a bunch of green leaves.

We're off to see Christopher and his family for a week, so I will do my best to keep up with you!
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1144% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
It looks like it was taken by an ant!
Have fun on your visit
June 10th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the green. Enjoy your time away.
June 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise