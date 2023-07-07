Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4569
Crazy Contrast
For today's word- contrast. A black and white rendition of the fire lieutenant's helmet thrown in the photo-processing blender.
This shot was taken back in April at the Barrett Township Fire Station.
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9243
photos
206
followers
213
following
1251% complete
View this month »
4562
4563
4564
4565
4566
4567
4568
4569
Latest from all albums
4566
4476
4567
4568
4477
4478
4569
4479
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
22nd April 2023 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
contrast
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close