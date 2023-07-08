Previous
A Purse on the Chair by olivetreeann
Photo 4571

A Purse on the Chair

For today's word- purse.

Seemed to be the best place to photograph it, although I never leave it here!
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1252% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise