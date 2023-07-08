Sign up
Photo 4571
A Purse on the Chair
For today's word- purse.
Seemed to be the best place to photograph it, although I never leave it here!
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Tags
black and white
,
chair
,
purse
,
july2023words
