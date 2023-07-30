Hot Rods

I took this in the parking lot of the supermarket on a very hot and humid day- hence the high-key treatment. At first I was going to "erase" the reflection of the air vent, but then decided I- 1) didn't want to take the time to erase it (too lazy and too hot to bother with it) and 2) it seemed to fit the 90 degree day and how uncomfortable it was. So, it stayed. I hope for those of you who are in the northern hemisphere you're staying hydrated and indoors on these "extreme weather days" just to be careful.