Hot Rods by olivetreeann
Photo 4593

Hot Rods

I took this in the parking lot of the supermarket on a very hot and humid day- hence the high-key treatment. At first I was going to "erase" the reflection of the air vent, but then decided I- 1) didn't want to take the time to erase it (too lazy and too hot to bother with it) and 2) it seemed to fit the 90 degree day and how uncomfortable it was. So, it stayed. I hope for those of you who are in the northern hemisphere you're staying hydrated and indoors on these "extreme weather days" just to be careful.
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1258% complete

Photo Details

Diane ace
Good photo expressing the heat wave. Like your title, too.
July 31st, 2023  
winghong_ho
The use of high-key treatment for this photo is great. The weather here in Hong Kong is also very hot and humid.
July 31st, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice, reflecting the weather!
July 31st, 2023  
