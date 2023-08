Friends

Technically I did not take this picture but I'm in it. Joan and I were out for breakfast and she snapped our reflections in the mirror. At first I told her not to post it- I'm pretty camera shy! But the prompt for today was "friends" and we had such a great time together in May, I felt she deserved the recognition! So here you go Joan- good shot!



So that finishes up the July words. I hear August is going to feature abstracts- so get ready for a lo of foolery!!