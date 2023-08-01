Sign up
Photo 4595
Abstract Apple
Two for the price of one- the daily word and the monthly theme.
This picture was taken back in January but it came in handy for the subject of the day. I think you can barely see the apple in there!
It's been one of my long Tuesdays at work, so I'll catch up with you tomorrow.
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9294
photos
203
followers
209
following
1258% complete
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
6th January 2023 1:39pm
Tags
annfoolery
,
abstractaug2023
,
august2023words
Dixie Goode
ace
I could see the apple but maybe only because I knew to look for it. Anyway, this feels sweet and crisp and juicy to me.
August 2nd, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I always love your use of vibrant colors.
August 2nd, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Fav for those delicious colors :)
August 2nd, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it
August 2nd, 2023
