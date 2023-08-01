Previous
Abstract Apple by olivetreeann
Abstract Apple

Two for the price of one- the daily word and the monthly theme.

This picture was taken back in January but it came in handy for the subject of the day. I think you can barely see the apple in there!

It's been one of my long Tuesdays at work, so I'll catch up with you tomorrow.
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Dixie Goode ace
I could see the apple but maybe only because I knew to look for it. Anyway, this feels sweet and crisp and juicy to me.
August 2nd, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
I always love your use of vibrant colors.
August 2nd, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Fav for those delicious colors :)
August 2nd, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Love it
August 2nd, 2023  
