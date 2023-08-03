Previous
Next
Florescent Abstract by olivetreeann
Photo 4596

Florescent Abstract

Started playing with this shot and... well you know how the story ends 'cause you're looking at it!
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1259% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw! so blinding colourful - one can not miss ! Why do we always look for the origin when we see a bold abstract!!! This one I just view for what I see , in spite my heart beat may have gone up a tad !! Well done! fav
August 3rd, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous playing and colours, are those piano keys?
August 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise