Abstract Agua by olivetreeann
Photo 4597

Abstract Agua

A reflecting pool filled with glass pebbles in the fairly forest had two "residents" hiding in it. Any ideas on what they might be?
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Peter Dulis ace
I like it
August 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
You have spoiled the effort of squinting my eyes in trying to discover the residence , by giving the answer too soon !- I had guessed toad and turtle !! Both in the right place but completely wrong!
August 3rd, 2023  
Diana ace
Wondetful abstract and colours.
August 3rd, 2023  
