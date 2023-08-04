Sign up
Photo 4597
Abstract Agua
A reflecting pool filled with glass pebbles in the fairly forest had two "residents" hiding in it. Any ideas on what they might be?
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
16th July 2023 5:53pm
Tags
annfoolery
abstractaug2023
Peter Dulis
ace
I like it
August 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
You have spoiled the effort of squinting my eyes in trying to discover the residence , by giving the answer too soon !- I had guessed toad and turtle !! Both in the right place but completely wrong!
August 3rd, 2023
Diana
ace
Wondetful abstract and colours.
August 3rd, 2023
