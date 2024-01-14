Sign up
Photo 4761
Abstractly Circular
Shadows from a cutting vase hanging on the bathroom wall for today's word- circular.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
circles
,
circular
,
jan24words
LManning (Laura)
ace
Swirls and curls! I like it.
January 14th, 2024
