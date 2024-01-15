Sign up
Previous
Photo 4762
Windy
Word of the day- windy. Yesterday the wind was non-stop and blustery. Today- nada, zip, nothing! So a bit of annfoolery to the rescue.
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9632
photos
196
followers
203
following
1304% complete
4755
4756
4757
4758
4759
4760
4761
4762
4759
4760
4669
4670
4761
199
4671
4762
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
15th January 2024 4:02pm
Tags
windy
,
jan24words
*lynn
ace
fun abstract for "windy"
January 16th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Love this one!
January 16th, 2024
