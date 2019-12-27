Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3191
Relaxing
Hanging out and telling stories with Gampy!
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
6601
photos
213
followers
199
following
874% complete
View this month »
3184
3185
3186
3187
3188
3189
3190
3191
Latest from all albums
3188
3280
3189
3281
3190
128
3282
3191
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
27th December 2019 5:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grandchildren
,
dec19words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close