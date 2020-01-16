Sign up
Photo 3211
The Answer to Macro Guess #5
Many of you guessed this one correctly, but here's the answer anyway!
The best part of this shot is that now all the Christmas decorations are packed up and put away!
16th January 2020
16th Jan 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
15th January 2020 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bells
,
jingle bells
