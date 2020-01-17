Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3212
Under the Sea
Just playing around with some of the details painted on the pirate snowman I posted the other day.
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon PowerShot A560
Taken
11th August 2012 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
aquarium
,
sea turtle
,
mermaid
,
buried treasure
,
all it needs is a diver dan blowing bubbles
Pigeons Farm
ace
Such a lovely composition and story told through one image.
January 18th, 2020
