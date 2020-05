Backyard Visitors on May 14th

We had a bumper crop of visitors in the backyard today! A Rose-breasted Grosbeak (female), a Catbird (first time I've seen one in our backyard) and our resident Red-bellied Woodpecker. Of course after I put this collage together three more standouts showed up- the Red-headed Woodpecker and Mr. and Mrs. Cardinal- so you'll get to see their pictures on another day.