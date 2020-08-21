Previous
Playing with Bioluminescent Wood 2 by olivetreeann
Photo 3429

Playing with Bioluminescent Wood 2

A little less photo magic and a little more glowing wood in this rendition. I just increased the amount of glow spots by putting a mirror effect on it.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

